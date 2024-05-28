VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Up 246.7% in May

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 246.7% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VAT Group Stock Performance

Shares of VACNY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,321. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.47. VAT Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

VAT Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

