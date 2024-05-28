Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Sells $1,041,450.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $1,041,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,176,917.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $928,800.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total transaction of $1,003,950.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $192,799.20.

PCVX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.70. 439,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,508. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $82.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average is $64.54.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.28. As a group, research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,737,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,883 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,203,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,398,000 after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,673,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,117,000 after purchasing an additional 692,492 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,598,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,442,000 after purchasing an additional 167,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,140,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,839,000 after purchasing an additional 700,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

