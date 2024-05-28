Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Sells $1,041,450.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVXGet Free Report) CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $1,041,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,176,917.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $928,800.00.
  • On Monday, March 25th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total transaction of $1,003,950.00.
  • On Friday, March 1st, Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $192,799.20.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 0.1 %

PCVX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.70. 439,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,508. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $82.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average is $64.54.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.28. As a group, research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,737,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,883 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,203,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,398,000 after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,673,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,117,000 after purchasing an additional 692,492 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,598,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,442,000 after purchasing an additional 167,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,140,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,839,000 after purchasing an additional 700,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

