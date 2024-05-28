Velas Price Tops $0.0150 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $38.97 million and approximately $950,944.13 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00054253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00017726 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012663 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001011 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,594,587,746 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

