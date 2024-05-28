Verge One Day Volume Hits $10.30 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $97.70 million and approximately $10.30 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,578.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.46 or 0.00702238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00123457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00045728 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.10 or 0.00205379 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00057500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00091757 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

