Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.13. Vicor has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $98.38.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Vicor had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $197,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $197,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $43,303.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,490 shares of company stock worth $158,882. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vicor by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Vicor in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 30.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Vicor by 913.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

