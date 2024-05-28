Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vidrala Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VDRFF remained flat at C$84.50 on Tuesday. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$84.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$84.50. Vidrala has a 1-year low of C$84.50 and a 1-year high of C$84.50.

Vidrala Company Profile

Vidrala, SA manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage products in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Iberian Peninsula and rest of Europe, and Brazil. It provides glass bottles for oils and vinegar, beers, preserve food, sparkling wine and cider, spirits, wines, and juices, as well as for non-alcoholic beverages.

