Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Vidrala Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VDRFF remained flat at C$84.50 on Tuesday. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$84.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$84.50. Vidrala has a 1-year low of C$84.50 and a 1-year high of C$84.50.
Vidrala Company Profile
