Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $274.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,339,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,638. The company has a market cap of $502.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.49 and its 200-day moving average is $270.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
