Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.33. 3,420,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,596,317. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOD. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

