Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research's target price would indicate a potential upside of 89.87% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

Shares of WBD traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $7.90. 11,139,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,753,559. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 409,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 53,909 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,879,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,588,000 after purchasing an additional 186,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,935,000 after purchasing an additional 187,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

