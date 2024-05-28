Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Chewy Stock Performance

CHWY opened at $16.57 on Friday. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.15, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Chewy had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,993 shares of company stock worth $1,067,363. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 18.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

