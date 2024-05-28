Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SK Telecom (SKM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SK Telecom (NYSE: SKM) in the last few weeks:

5/24/2024 – SK Telecom was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/16/2024 – SK Telecom was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/8/2024 – SK Telecom was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/8/2024 – SK Telecom was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Securities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/3/2024 – SK Telecom was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/17/2024 – SK Telecom was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

SK Telecom Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SKM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.15. 200,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,365. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $22.71.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in SK Telecom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom by 1,558.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SK Telecom by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

