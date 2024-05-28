Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SK Telecom (SKM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SK Telecom (NYSE: SKM) in the last few weeks:
- 5/24/2024 – SK Telecom was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 5/16/2024 – SK Telecom was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/8/2024 – SK Telecom was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 5/8/2024 – SK Telecom was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Securities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/3/2024 – SK Telecom was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/17/2024 – SK Telecom was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
SK Telecom Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of SKM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.15. 200,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,365. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $22.71.
SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SK Telecom
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.