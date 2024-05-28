Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,560,200 shares, an increase of 436.7% from the April 30th total of 15,195,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Weimob Price Performance
Shares of Weimob stock remained flat at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. Weimob has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $0.45.
Weimob Company Profile
