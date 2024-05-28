Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,560,200 shares, an increase of 436.7% from the April 30th total of 15,195,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Weimob Price Performance

Shares of Weimob stock remained flat at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. Weimob has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $0.45.

Get Weimob alerts:

Weimob Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Weimob Inc, an investment holding company, provides digital commerce and media services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Subscription Solutions and Merchant Solutions segments. The Subscription Solutions segment provides cloud-hosted commerce and marketing software as a service products; customized software; customization services; applications developed by third-party vendors on the WOS; and other software related services; as well as ERP solutions, including WeiMall, Smart Retail, Smart Hotel, Heading ERP, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Weimob Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weimob and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.