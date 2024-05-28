Weitz Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 4.2% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $80,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $3,022,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.7 %

Meta Platforms stock traded up $12.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $478.22. 12,024,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,476,807. The business’s 50 day moving average is $483.69 and its 200 day moving average is $427.88. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.17 and a 52 week high of $531.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total value of $37,636,166.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total value of $423,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,091.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total value of $37,636,166.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 809,054 shares of company stock worth $401,166,117 in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

