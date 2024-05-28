Weitz Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Equifax comprises about 2.0% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $37,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 55.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $240.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.52. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $275.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

