Weitz Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,700 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $24,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 291.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM traded up $5.70 on Monday, reaching $579.16. 283,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $598.39 and its 200-day moving average is $541.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $389.90 and a 1-year high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on MLM. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

