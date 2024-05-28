Weitz Investment Management Inc. Sells 93,500 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,500 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $13,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,583,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.92. 405,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,662. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.13.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,695,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,485,033.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,785 shares of company stock worth $1,220,087. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

