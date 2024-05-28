Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the April 30th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ WHLR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.03. 9,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,598. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $226.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86.

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,912,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,041,184 shares during the period. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust comprises about 4.0% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 49.85% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

