Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Has $53.97 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 3.7% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $53,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.92.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $4.28 on Monday, hitting $374.96. 1,511,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.68. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.8 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

