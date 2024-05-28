Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Has $86.53 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 6.0% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $86,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,832,000 after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $300.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,757. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $285.18 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price objective (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.24.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

