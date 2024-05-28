Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,746 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Pool accounts for 2.2% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $32,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Pool by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Pool by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.80.
Insider Transactions at Pool
In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Pool Stock Performance
Pool stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $362.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,993. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $381.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.70.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Pool Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.
About Pool
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
