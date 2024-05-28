Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Short Interest Down 76.9% in May

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance
Willamette Valley Vineyards stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
