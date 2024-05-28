Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Short Interest Down 76.9% in May

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Willamette Valley Vineyards stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

