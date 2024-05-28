Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

NYSE:WIT opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. Wipro has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. On average, analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,368,000 after purchasing an additional 553,433 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,786,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,859 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,160,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,802 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,313,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 84,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Wipro by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,930,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 86,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

