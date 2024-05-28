Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Wipro Price Performance
NYSE:WIT opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. Wipro has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. On average, analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro
About Wipro
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
