WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.72

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.72 and last traded at $44.62, with a volume of 12173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.14.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,677,000 after buying an additional 44,023 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,653,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,926,000 after purchasing an additional 292,303 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,320,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,409,000 after buying an additional 44,758 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,798,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,315,000 after acquiring an additional 151,714 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,317,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,390,000 after acquiring an additional 104,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

