Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Bought by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,131 shares during the period. Wix.com accounts for about 2.9% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $13,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 5.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Wix.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Stock Performance

WIX stock traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.06. 625,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,403. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 145.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.34. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $174.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WIX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Wix.com from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wix.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.81.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

