WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Short Interest Down 66.3% in May

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the April 30th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WonderFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WONDF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 126,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,237. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. WonderFi Technologies has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.26.

About WonderFi Technologies

WonderFi Technologies Inc engages in the development and acquisition of technology platforms to facilitate investments in the emerging industry of digital assets. It operates through three segments: Trading, Payments, and Corporate. The company owns and operates crypto asset trading platforms comprising Bitbuy, Coinsquare, CoinSmart, Bitvo, and Coinberry.

