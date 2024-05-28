Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $285.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WDAY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.96.

Get Workday alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

Workday Trading Down 15.3 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $220.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday has a 52-week low of $192.68 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.52.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at $44,177,554.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 378.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Workday by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 30,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,906,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.