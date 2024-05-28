Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $283.96.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $220.91 on Friday. Workday has a 1 year low of $192.68 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.52.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Workday will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

