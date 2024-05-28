Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $330.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $350.00 to $330.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $283.96.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $220.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.52. Workday has a 12 month low of $192.68 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Workday will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 215.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

