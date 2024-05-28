Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $255.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $300.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $283.96.

Get Workday alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Workday

Workday Stock Down 15.3 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $220.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday has a 1 year low of $192.68 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Workday by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Workday by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.