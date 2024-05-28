Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $350.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $283.96.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY stock opened at $220.91 on Friday. Workday has a 1 year low of $192.68 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.52.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Workday will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Workday by 215.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

