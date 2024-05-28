Wrapped eETH 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.77 Million (WEETH)

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped eETH has a market cap of $9.16 million and $7.77 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped eETH token can now be purchased for about $3,983.63 or 0.05880103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped eETH

Wrapped eETH launched on November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,234,901 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,225,695.26307754. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 4,000.21025795 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $18,392,083.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped eETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped eETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

