Wulff Hansen & CO. Acquires 950 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META traded up $12.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $478.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,024,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,476,807. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.17 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at $35,190,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $241,143.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,715.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 809,054 shares of company stock worth $401,166,117. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

