Wulff Hansen & CO. Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Wulff Hansen & CO. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.22. 55,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.29. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $69.83 and a 52 week high of $96.85.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

