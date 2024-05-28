Wulff Hansen & CO. Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wulff Hansen & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for about 2.2% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.30. 3,723,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,569,994. The company has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average of $71.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

