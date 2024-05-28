Wulff Hansen & CO. Sells 1,350 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wulff Hansen & CO. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 31,572.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 35,361 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 209,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 302,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 113,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AT&T by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,660,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,047,000 after acquiring an additional 526,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on T. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 24,995,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,262,645. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

