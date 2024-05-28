WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a growth of 559.2% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 875,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WXXWY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,482. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. WuXi Biologics has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and related business; and material supplier activities.

