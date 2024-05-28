WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a growth of 559.2% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 875,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of WXXWY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,482. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. WuXi Biologics has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $13.25.
About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.