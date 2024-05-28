XRUN (XRUN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $264,437.44

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last seven days, XRUN has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. XRUN has a market cap of $27.43 million and $264,437.44 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can currently be bought for about $0.0861 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,738,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

XRUN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

