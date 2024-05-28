Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.75 on Friday. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $112.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xunlei by 30.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 33,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 25.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 53,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

