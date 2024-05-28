Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Short Interest Up 500.0% in May

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Yubo International Biotech Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:YBGJ traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.94. 4,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,538. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53. Yubo International Biotech has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.04.
Yubo International Biotech Company Profile
