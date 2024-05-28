Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Short Interest Up 500.0% in May

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Yubo International Biotech Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:YBGJ traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.94. 4,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,538. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53. Yubo International Biotech has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.04.

Yubo International Biotech Company Profile

Yubo International Biotech Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand.

