Zentry (ZENT) Price Up 5.5% This Week

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Zentry token can currently be bought for about $0.0420 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zentry has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Zentry has a market capitalization of $225.08 million and approximately $28.68 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zentry Profile

Zentry launched on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,356,533,424 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentryhq. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,354,419,814.83539 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.04171053 USD and is up 7.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $19,076,335.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

