Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) PT Set at $5.19 by Fundamental Research

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) has been given a $5.19 price objective by stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Zepp Health Price Performance

ZEPP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.78. 42,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,037. Zepp Health has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.47 million for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

