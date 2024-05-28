Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Purchased by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,961 shares during the quarter. Zeta Global accounts for 3.9% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Zeta Global worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,664,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,915,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,895,000 after buying an additional 991,678 shares during the last quarter. Bwcp LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,719,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 663,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 327,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Zeta Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.95.

Shares of ZETA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.25. 1,789,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,675. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

