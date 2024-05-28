Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives $57.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $116,608.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $427,839.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,121.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $116,608.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,560 shares of company stock valued at $8,829,931. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average is $48.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

