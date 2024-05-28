Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Trading Up 4.5%

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 82 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 81 ($1.03). Approximately 3,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 11,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($0.99).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Zinc Media Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 77.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 82.01. The firm has a market cap of £18.44 million, a P/E ratio of -900.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names.

