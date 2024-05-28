Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $552.90

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 552.90 ($7.06) and last traded at GBX 546 ($6.97), with a volume of 309819 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 518 ($6.62).

Zotefoams Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £265.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2,904.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 407.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 367.26.

Zotefoams Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio is 3,684.21%.

Insider Transactions at Zotefoams

Zotefoams Company Profile

In other Zotefoams news, insider David Stirling sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £656,250 ($838,122.61). In other news, insider David Stirling sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £656,250 ($838,122.61). Also, insider Malcolm Swift bought 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 394 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £21,350.86 ($27,268.02). 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

