1,078 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Bought by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $282.31. 414,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,760. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.88 and its 200 day moving average is $241.41. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.14 and a 1-year high of $348.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total transaction of $685,732.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,364 shares in the company, valued at $15,185,328.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,819 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.94.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

