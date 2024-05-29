11,815 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,815 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of HP by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,279 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in HP by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,079 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in HP by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HP by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 822,598 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $21,141,000 after purchasing an additional 71,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in HP by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 959,784 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 39,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Barclays upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

HPQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.16. 5,379,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,592,674. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

