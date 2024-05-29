1,218 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Sar Wealth Management Group LLC

Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP
PepsiCo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,177,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,108. The company has a market capitalization of $238.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $192.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.27.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.