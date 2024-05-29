1,710 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Purchased by Sar Wealth Management Group LLC

Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,491,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,412,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The stock has a market cap of $347.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.08.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

