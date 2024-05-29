2176423 Ontario Ltd. Purchases 500,000 Shares of Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM) Stock

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.99 per share, with a total value of C$493,550.00.

Andean Precious Metals Price Performance

CVE APM opened at C$1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$152.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.98. Andean Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins raised Andean Precious Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

